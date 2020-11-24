SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Already sidelined by a high ankle sprain, San Francisco 49ers cornerback K'Waun Williams will miss at least the next two games after the NFL suspended him Tuesday for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

The earliest Williams can return from the two-game suspension is Tuesday, Dec. 8, after the Niners play the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

Jamar Taylor has handled slot corner duties in Williams' absence. Williams is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Williams, who when healthy serves as the team's primary nickel corner, has appeared in just six games this season as he's dealt with hip, knee and ankle injuries. He suffered the ankle sprain in a Nov. 5 loss to the Green Bay Packers, has not played since and, even before the suspension, was not expected back in the next couple of weeks.

While Williams will remain out for at least the next couple of weeks, the 49ers are hoping to get some reinforcements back from injured reserve soon. The team opened the 21-day practice window for running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. on Tuesday, which means they could return as early as Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Mostert and Wilson have been on injured reserve with high ankle sprains; Mostert's happened in a Week 6 win against the Rams, and Wilson's came a week later against the New England Patriots.

The 49ers also signed safety Chris Edwards to the active roster on Tuesday. Edwards offers additional depth after the Niners placed strong safeties Jaquiski Tartt and Johnathan Cyprien on injured reserve in recent weeks.