          Browns to practice offense, defense separately after latest player tests positive for COVID-19

          10:21 AM ET
          • Jake TrotterESPN Staff Writer
          The Cleveland Browns closed their practice facility to conduct contact tracing after another player tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Wednesday.

          This is the fourth time a Browns player has tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks.

          The Browns will practice Wednesday with the offense and defense working at different times, coach Kevin Stefanski said.

          Star defensive end Myles Garrett is already on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He sat out Sunday's win over the Philadelphia Eagles and has been ruled out of Cleveland's game at Jacksonville this weekend.