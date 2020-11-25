HOUSTON -- Houston Texans wide receiver Randall Cobb will not play Thursday against the Detroit Lions and is expected to miss multiple games with a toe injury, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The team announced Wednesday that Cobb and fellow receiver Kenny Stills (quadriceps) would not travel with the team for the Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Lions.

The news that Cobb would miss multiple games was first reported by the Houston Chronicle.

Cobb left the Texans' victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday after catching a touchdown pass. The slot receiver has 38 catches for 441 yards and three touchdowns this season.

In his absence, wide receiver Keke Coutee, who had been a healthy scratch six times this season after falling out of favor with former head coach Bill O'Brien, caught his first touchdown pass since the 2018 season.