LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Bears leading rusher David Montgomery cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and is expected to play versus the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.

"Yes, I have [been cleared]," Montgomery said Wednesday. "I returned to practice two days ago [Monday] and I'm good to go."

Montgomery suffered a concussion in the second half of Chicago's loss at Tennessee on Nov. 8 and missed the following game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The second-year running back admitted that the concussion he suffered in the Titans game was the most debilitating of his football career.

"I've never had one this severe," Montgomery said. "It was definitely different, but I'm fine now. We went through the protocol. The training staff has been great with me, being sure that I come back when I'm ready. It was definitely something different for me. It's just good to be back."

The Bears (5-5) are desperate to generate any sort of rushing attack. Chicago's offense enters Week 12 last in rushing yards (782), rushing touchdowns (two) and rushing first downs (43) and tied for last in yards per carry (3.6).

Montgomery, 23, has carried the ball a team-high 131 times for 472 yards and one touchdown.