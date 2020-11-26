Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift is unlikely to play in Thursday's game against the Houston Texans, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Swift would miss his second straight game after suffering a concussion during the week before Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers and sitting out that contest. He was listed as questionable to play against the Texans.

The rookie was coming off his first career start against Washington, when he rushed for 81 yards on 16 carries and caught five passes for 68 yards and a touchdown. Swift has 70 carries for 331 yards and four rushing touchdowns this season along with 31 catches for 275 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

With Swift out against the Panthers, Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson split the rushing workload, though they were limited to a combined 35 yards on 13 carries.

Information from ESPN's Michael Rothstein was used in this report.