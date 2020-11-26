Tampa Bay Buccaneers center A.Q. Shipley, who has been filling in as a starter over the past two weeks, may not only be done for the season but also for his career with a neck injury, according to coach Bruce Arians.

"A.Q. Shipley appears to have had a career-ending injury," Arians told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Wednesday. "And I feel bad because I love A.Q. He's one of my favorite players of all time and was playing good for us. But I think it was a previous injury that might have just got aggravated in his neck."

Shipley left Monday night's loss to the Los Angeles Rams late in the fourth quarter, just before quarterback Tom Brady was intercepted on the final drive. Arians initially believed the injury was a stinger. It turns out it's much worse for the veteran signed specifically to help protect Brady should injuries affect the offensive line.

The Buccaneers are already without starting left guard Ali Marpet, who has missed three games with a concussion. That injury prompted Shipley to be inserted into the lineup the past two games while starting center Ryan Jensen was moved over to left guard, after Joe Haeg struggled at guard against the New Orleans Saints. Left tackle Donovan Smith has also missed practice this week with an ankle injury.