Texans' J.J. Watt plucks pass out of air for Turkey Day TD

A game after batting down a career-high four passes, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt intercepted a pass by Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and ran 19 yards for a touchdown.
It was his first touchdown since he scored on a one-yard receiving touchdown from Ryan Fitzpatrick in October 2014.
It was his seventh career TD, including the playoffs, according to ESPN Stats & Information. He had five tackles, three sacks and two pass breakups in the other Thanksgiving game he has played in, in 2012 against the Lions.
Entering the game, the Texans did not have a takeaway in the first half this season.