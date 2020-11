The Los Angeles Rams have placed starting inside linebacker Micah Kiser on injured reserve, the team announced Thursday.

Kiser, who leads the Rams with 77 tackles this season, suffered a knee injury late in the fourth quarter of Monday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Backup Troy Reeder, who started eight games last season and had three sacks in his lone start this season, is expected to start in Kiser's absence.

The Rams (7-3) host the San Francisco 49ers (4-6) on Sunday.