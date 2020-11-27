Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Cody Ford will miss the remainder of the season, the team announced Friday, after suffering a knee injury in practice.

A league source confirmed Ford tore his meniscus, which was first reported by NFL Network.

Ford has started in 22 of his 23 career games since the Bills drafted him in the second round of the 2019 draft. He switched positions from right tackle to right guard to begin the 2020 season before switching again to left guard in Week 3.

The Oklahoma product missed two games in Week 7 and Week 8 before returning to the field in Week 9 but only played 14 snaps before leaving with an injury and has not played since. NFL Network reports Ford's timeline is 3-4 months but he is expected to make a full recovery.

Coach Sean McDermott also announced wide receiver John Brown would miss his third game of the season, against the Chargers in Week 12, with an ankle injury, while center Mitch Morse would return to the starting lineup after not playing the past two games.