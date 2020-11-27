ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos have canceled Friday's practice and the players and coaches will meet virtually after one player and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The Broncos were informed of the test results early Friday morning. That is addition to quarterback Jeff Driskel, who was moved to the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday. It is not known if Driskel tested positive for the coronavirus or was designated as a close contact of someone who has.

The Broncos are scheduled to face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Broncos were cleared to practice on Thanksgiving by the NFL's medical staff after moving Driskel to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

When asked Thursday morning if he had concerns other players, including any of the team's other quarterbacks, would show up as positive tests, Broncos coach Vic Fangio said: "No, the other quarterbacks were only on there minimal amounts [as contact traces with Driskel], like two minutes and some seconds, four minutes. That's over a three- or four-day period. They thoroughly checked those guys that were on the two minutes, three minutes, four minutes, and they came back and said nobody else needs to go on the list and they cleared us to have normal activities and normal practice [Thursday].''

It is the third time the Broncos have canceled practices and other on-site activities at their facility this season. The first was after guard Graham Glasgow tested positive in late October, and then earlier this month after defensive end Shelby Harris tested positive.

Glasgow has returned to the team. Harris recently returned to work with the team's strength and conditioning staff, but has not yet returned to practice.

Defensive coordinator Ed Donatell has missed the past four games with an extended bout with the virus that linebacker Alexander Johnson said required Donatell to be hospitalized. Running backs coach Curtis Modkins and offensive line coach Mike Munchak also have missed time this season because of the virus.