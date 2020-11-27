The Los Angeles Rams canceled practice Friday and will hold meetings virtually after two members of the organization received COVID-19 test results on Thursday night that require additional testing.

According to a team spokesman, Rams coach Sean McVay canceled practice "out of an abundance of caution."

McVay is scheduled to talk with reporters via Zoom later Friday.

The Rams (7-3) are scheduled to play the San Francisco 49ers (4-6) on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams placed three players from their practice squad on the COVID-19/reserve list early last week after a confirmed positive test.