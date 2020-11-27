LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Fourth-year Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will return to the starting lineup when the Chicago Bears (5-5) face the Green Bay Packers (7-3) on Sunday night, head coach Matt Nagy announced on Friday.

Veteran Nick Foles, who took over for Trubisky in Week 3, has been unable to practice all week because of a hip injury he suffered near the end of Chicago's loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 16. Foles officially is listed as doubtful for Sunday.

At the time of the quarterback change, Trubisky had thrown for 560 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. The No. 2 pick in 2017, Trubisky guided Chicago to the postseason in 2018 but regressed badly last year, which prompted the Bears to trade for Foles in the offseason.

Chicago's offense fared no better under Foles. The Bears, losers of four straight, enter Week 12 ranked 30th in yards per passing attempt (6.0) and total touchdowns (20), and tied for dead last in yards per rushing attempt (3.6).

On the year, Foles passed for 1,852 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions for a quarterback rating of 81.0.

Trubisky, 26, is 1-4 lifetime versus the Packers. Trubisky is scheduled to be a free agent after the season after the Bears declined the quarterback's fifth-year option.