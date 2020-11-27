Seattle Seahawks All-Pro safety Jamal Adams says he's been "playing with one arm" for the past two weeks because of a shoulder injury.

"It's OK," Adams said Friday. "It's whatever it takes."

Adams said the injury occurred on the first play of the Seahawks' loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10, adding he was "playing terrible technique and got slammed," which was "very embarrassing." He finished that game, and then he played every defensive snap four days later when Seattle beat the Arizona Cardinals last Thursday night.

Adams made seven tackles and two sacks, including a forced fumble on one, against the Rams. He had three tackles and had a QB hit against Arizona, as the Seahawks' embattled defense turned in its best performance of what's been a historically bad season.

Adams called the quick turnaround to Thursday "very tough" with his shoulder injury, "but it's getting better and that's the scary part. So watch out."

Although he's missed four games with a groin injury, Adams leads the team with 5.5 sacks.

The Seahawks acquired Adams this summer in a blockbuster trade with the New York Jets, parting with a package of draft picks that included their next two first-rounders.