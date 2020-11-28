Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson will take over coaching Cleveland's tight ends Sunday, after the wife of tight end coach Drew Petzing gave birth to their first child Saturday morning.

The team announced that Petzing will not make the trip for Cleveland's game in Jacksonville against the Jaguars, and that Brownson would assume his responsibilities, which include working with the tight ends.

Brownson, who joined coach Kevin Stefanski's first-year staff in the offseason, made news earlier this year when she was part of the first game in NFL history with women coaching on both sidelines (Brownson and Washington offensive assistant and intern Jennifer King) with another (Sarah Thomas) on the field officiating.

Brownson is in her second year as an NFL assistant. She turned a training internship with the Buffalo Bills into a full-time position on Sean McDermott's staff last season. Before that she was an offensive quality control coach at Dartmouth and a scouting intern for the New York Jets. Brownson got her coaching start at Mount Vernon High School in Alexandria, Virginia, from 2015 to 2017.