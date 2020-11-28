A day after placing three players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Pittsburgh Steelers have more positive tests.

One player and one coach have tested positive, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. They had multiple contacts, meaning the Steelers are likely to place more players on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Tuesday's rescheduled game against the Ravens, forced to be postponed from Thanksgiving night because of an outbreak in Baltimore.

Defensive end Stephon Tuitt, defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs and offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins were put on the reserve list Friday, while offensive lineman Kevin Dotson went on the list Nov. 14.

The Steelers haven't practiced since Wednesday after coach Mike Tomlin canceled practice Thursday, Friday and Saturday following the changes to their schedule.

At least 16 players between the Ravens and Steelers are on the reserve/COVID-19 list, with more expected to join.