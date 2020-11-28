Marcus Spears reacts to the Steelers' game against the Ravens being postponed for the second time. (1:51)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Wide receiver Dez Bryant announced that he was officially signed to the Baltimore Ravens' 53-man roster Saturday, another step in his unlikely comeback.

Bryant, 32, was originally signed to the practice squad on Oct. 27 after being out of football since 2017. The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver has been elevated to play in two games, making four catches for 28 yards this season.

By joining the active roster, Bryant would be available to play in Tuesday's game against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers as well as a much-anticipated reunion against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, Dec. 7.

Bryant starred for the Cowboys from 2010 to 2017.

"Beyond thankful," Bryant posted on Twitter.

He is the second Pro Bowl wide receiver to miss two full seasons and return to the NFL since the 1970 merger, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Josh Gordon was the first.

Bryant's determination to get back to this point has been impressive. He worked out for Baltimore in August, but he left without a contract because he was told to improve his conditioning.

Two months later, Bryant returned for a second workout and landed on the practice squad. After two weeks of working on the scout team, Bryant was elevated for Baltimore's game at Indianapolis, where he played only two snaps. He played more extensively when he was promoted for last Sunday's game against Tennessee, leading the team's wide receivers with four receptions.

Bryant provides much-needed size and attitude to a passing offense that ranks 31st in the NFL. Baltimore's receivers have struggled this season, ranking 30th with 94 catches and last with 1,184 yards receiving. They have as many drops (six) as touchdown catches (six).

The roster spot for Bryant became available as the Ravens continue to reshuffle their roster amid a COVID-19 outbreak. Baltimore has placed a dozen players on its reserve/COVID-19 list this week.