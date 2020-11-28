FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots will be without starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn for at least the next three games, as they will place him on injured reserve on Saturday, a league source tells ESPN's Field Yates.

Wynn injured his knee late in the fourth quarter of last Sunday's loss to the Houston Texans. There is a possibility he could return later in the season, depending on his rehabilitation.

The Patriots' offensive line has arguably been their top asset on offense this season, and the unit had been intact for the past five games after a string of early-season injuries.

The Patriots have multiple options on how they could fill Wynn's void, which include four-year veteran Jermaine Eluemunor, rookie Justin Herron, or kicking left guard Joe Thuney out to that spot.

In addition, the Patriots will place nose tackle Carl Davis on IR due to a concussion, a source told Yates.

This marks the second time this season that Davis will miss time due to a concussion since the Patriots signed him off the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad in late October.

Davis has provided much-needed size and a stout presence on the interior over the last three games, as a complement to starters Lawrence Guy and Byron Cowart.

The club will also formally place running back Rex Burkhead on IR. Burkhead injured his right knee after taking a direct hit on it in the third quarter last Sunday against the Texans. Burkhead confirmed his season was over on social media late this week.

The Patriots (4-6) host the Arizona Cardinals (6-4) on Sunday.