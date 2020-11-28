The Buffalo Bills have placed wide receiver John Brown on injured reserve, where he will spend at least the next three weeks, it was announced Saturday.

Brown has a high ankle sprain, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. He sustained the injury against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10. Despite the team's bye in Week 11, Brown did not progress far enough to avoid injured reserve.

This is Brown's second season with the Bills after setting career highs in receptions and receiving yards in 2019. Brown, who missed games to injury in Week 5 and Week 7, currently ranks third on the team with 386 yards on 29 catches this season.

In his place, rookie Gabriel Davis figures to take a more prominent role alongside Cole Beasley and Stefon Diggs, the NFL's leading receiver. The Bills also called up wide receiver Jake Kumerow from their practice squad.

Buffalo also placed offensive lineman Cody Ford on injured reserve, and coach Sean McDermott on Friday said Ford would miss the remainder of the season. A league source confirmed to ESPN that Ford tore his meniscus in practice this week.