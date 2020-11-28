Mina Kimes and Ryan Clark explain why they're both convinced the Steelers will overpower the Ravens on Tuesday.. (0:53)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens placed six players on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, causing some to wonder whether they can field a competitive team in Tuesday's game against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers.

In the midst of one of the biggest outbreak in sports, the Ravens have now put 18 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, including reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson. Baltimore has had seven straight days with at least one positive test, including at least one Saturday, according to a source.

The Ravens have 20 players total on the reserve/COVID-19 list as quarterback Trace McSorley and injured cornerback Iman Marshall had been on the list since before this week.

The coronavirus has decimated Baltimore's roster to the point where the Ravens are currently left with two quarterbacks, six offensive linemen and three defensive linemen on their current active and practice squad rosters. Baltimore currently has 52 available players, 38 on its 53-man roster and 14 on the practice squad.

"We are in the midst of a trial but we are built for this!" wide receiver Willie Snead IV tweeted. "Keep pressing on."

On Saturday, the six players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list were: linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, offensive linemen D.J. Fluker and Will Holden, defensive lineman Broderick Washington and injured cornerbacks Khalil Dorsey and Tavon Young.

The Ravens (6-4), who have lost three of their past four games, are set to play the Steelers and Dallas Cowboys over the next nine days.

The outbreak in Baltimore has already caused the Ravens' Week 12 game against the Steelers to get postponed twice to Tuesday and led to their Week 13 game against the Cowboys to get moved to Monday, Dec. 7.

With many of those on Baltimore's reserve/COVID-list required to quarantine for 10 days, there's a chance that a majority of those players, including Jackson, will be available to play against the Cowboys.

The Ravens haven't been on the practice field since Tuesday, when their facility was closed at noon. All activities have been virtual ever since.

The 18 players placed on the Ravens' reserve/COVID-19 list this week have accounted for 66 starts and 3,918 snaps this season.

"The Corona is everywhere ain't no stopping it lol," tweeted cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.