RENTON, Wash. -- Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson will play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night after missing the past four games with a sprained foot, coach Pete Carroll said.

The team listed Carson as a full participant in Saturday's practice.

"He looks really good," Carroll said Saturday. "He looked explosive and in great shape. He's got fresh legs. ... You could tell. He could feel it in his change of direction and all that stuff, so he's really raring to go. He's full go."

Carroll said the benefit of the team's mini-bye following its Thursday night game last week was evident in how fresh players looked in practice this week.

Pro Bowl cornerback Shaquill Griffin (four games) and center Ethan Pocic (two games) will also return from their multigame absences Monday night. The Seahawks will be without right tackle Brandon Shell because of a high ankle sprain; Cedric Ogbuehi will start in his place.

The Seahawks also ruled out backup running back Travis Homer, so Seattle's backfield against the Eagles will consist of Carson, Hyde and rookie DeeJay Dallas, plus fullback Nick Bellore.

Carroll said running back Rashaad Penny, the Seahawks' 2018 first-round pick who has been on the physically unable to perform list while recovering from knee surgery, is on track to begin practicing next week.

Said Carroll: "We're thrilled about that."

Rookie defensive end Darrell Taylor, who is on the non-football injury list recovering from a leg injury, didn't begin practicing this week as the team had hoped. The second-round pick will meet with team doctors early next week.

The Seahawks lost Carson and Hyde (hamstring) to injuries in Week 7, and the team went from averaging 5.25 yards per carry (second best in the NFL) over the first seven weeks to 4.04 (20th) over the next three weeks.

Hyde returned last week and rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries in Seattle's win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Five players are listed as questionable, though Carroll said No. 4 receiver Freddie Swain is fine after tending to a family matter, and the coach said he believes that No. 3 wide receiver David Moore (hip) is going to play.

Also listed as questionable for Seattle are offensive linemen Jordan Simmons and Kyle Fuller as well as defensive back D.J. Reed.