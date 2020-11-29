Week 12 of the 2020 NFL season continues Sunday, including a showdown between the Colts and Titans that will determine the new leader in the AFC South race, and a headlining battle in the late window featuring Tom Brady and the Buccaneers against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
While the action on the field will surely be captivating, we're here to highlight the best of what the players have to offer from a sartorial standpoint. Dropping temperatures in some NFL cities means we're on to winter wear in earnest.
For more on the matchups today, look no further: Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the keys to every game, a bold prediction for each contest and final score picks. Check out ESPN's NFL Week 12 game guide.
Cam's latest look
Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is pretty much a weekly staple in our roundup, and he doesn't disappoint with his arrival garb for Week 12:
Cam Newton's arrival at Gillette, with @EricJAdler on the scene for @PATRIOTSdotCOM.— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 29, 2020
Full slideshow: https://t.co/FAXGfE9ejo pic.twitter.com/qhFAzQGjBI
Best inter-collegiate color representation
Before he was a dominant presence for the Titans, Derrick Henry starred at the University of Alabama, though his suit on Sunday reminds us a bit more of the University of Texas:
📍 Indianapolis pic.twitter.com/UcIvkjDhkI— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) November 29, 2020
Best throwback to a fictional hockey team
Colts safety Julian Blackmon hopes to channel the fighting spirit of Charlie Conway, the heart and soul of the Mighty Ducks:
Julian Blackmon and Charlie Conway:— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 29, 2020
both playmakers pic.twitter.com/ydcb1S7c5v
Best fashion tech debut
Thanks to the Chiefs, we now have the Swag Cam!
Introducing the Swag Cam 🎥 pic.twitter.com/hha0jkZeQj— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 29, 2020
Best sight for one person in every fantasy league
Is that Austin Ekeler's music?!
👀👀👀@AustinEkeler | #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/SdOlpjPqMK— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) November 29, 2020
Best warmth provider
Today's temps aren't as bad as they'll be in the coming weeks in Minneapolis, but Panthers wideout Robby Anderson was prepared this morning:
puffy jacket 🤝 Yeezys@chosen1ra too cold 🥶 pic.twitter.com/eV84Xn4fAh— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 29, 2020
Best shoe game
It hasn't been the greatest on-field season in Falcons history, but that hasn't deterred them bringing the heat with pregame kicks:
Arriving in style. 🥾 pic.twitter.com/Iy0KPTEImf— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 29, 2020
Best of the rest
📍 Let's get to work pic.twitter.com/medh6WJLi8— New York Giants (@Giants) November 29, 2020
Your Bills have arrived. #LACvsBUF | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/XtFRPuMcog— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 29, 2020
Gameday fits 😎 #TENvsIND pic.twitter.com/Z872enXzwS— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) November 29, 2020
heat check 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pVpt7C4Rcf— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) November 29, 2020
📍 MetLife #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/FhCNqQh8BU— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 29, 2020
📍 Ready to work. pic.twitter.com/8iH7rSlhSO— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 29, 2020
Back home.#MIAvsNYJ | #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/xWiAEq1yAp— New York Jets (@nyjets) November 29, 2020
Always bringing the heat.@DeAndreHopkins x #RedSea pic.twitter.com/Brcg4emgw7— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 29, 2020
Today's goal: 1-0 pic.twitter.com/yHHiHTEmV4— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 29, 2020
📸📸📸 » https://t.co/xaOndHZ8JF pic.twitter.com/0fUHOKhQrA— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 29, 2020