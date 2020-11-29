Adam Schefter explains why the NFL denied the Broncos' requests to postpone the game vs. the Saints to Tuesday and to have an assistant coach start at quarterback. (1:44)

Week 12 of the 2020 NFL season continues Sunday, including a showdown between the Colts and Titans that will determine the new leader in the AFC South race, and a headlining battle in the late window featuring Tom Brady and the Buccaneers against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

While the action on the field will surely be captivating, we're here to highlight the best of what the players have to offer from a sartorial standpoint. Dropping temperatures in some NFL cities means we're on to winter wear in earnest.

For more on the matchups today, look no further: Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the keys to every game, a bold prediction for each contest and final score picks. Check out ESPN's NFL Week 12 game guide.

Cam's latest look

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is pretty much a weekly staple in our roundup, and he doesn't disappoint with his arrival garb for Week 12:

Best inter-collegiate color representation

Before he was a dominant presence for the Titans, Derrick Henry starred at the University of Alabama, though his suit on Sunday reminds us a bit more of the University of Texas:

Best throwback to a fictional hockey team

Colts safety Julian Blackmon hopes to channel the fighting spirit of Charlie Conway, the heart and soul of the Mighty Ducks:

Julian Blackmon and Charlie Conway:



both playmakers pic.twitter.com/ydcb1S7c5v — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 29, 2020

Best fashion tech debut

Thanks to the Chiefs, we now have the Swag Cam!

Introducing the Swag Cam 🎥 pic.twitter.com/hha0jkZeQj — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 29, 2020

Best sight for one person in every fantasy league

Is that Austin Ekeler's music?!

Best warmth provider

Today's temps aren't as bad as they'll be in the coming weeks in Minneapolis, but Panthers wideout Robby Anderson was prepared this morning:

Best shoe game

It hasn't been the greatest on-field season in Falcons history, but that hasn't deterred them bringing the heat with pregame kicks:

Best of the rest

📍 Let's get to work pic.twitter.com/medh6WJLi8 — New York Giants (@Giants) November 29, 2020