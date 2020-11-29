Jaguars' Collin Johnson catches in stride then dives for a touchdown

With the Jaguars down their best receiver (DJ Chark) and most experienced receiver (Chris Conley) the team needed rookies Laviska Shenault and Collin Johnson to be a bigger part of the offense against the Browns. Johnson certainly responded with a 46-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown to give the Jaguars a 13-10 lead.

Johnson lined up on the right side of the formation and came across the field. Keelan Cole cleared out the middle of the field going in the opposite direction and it was an easy throw for Mike Glennon. Johnson raced down the sideline and dove into the end zone to give the Jaguars the lead late in the first half. It was Glennon's first touchdown pass since Oct. 20, 2019.