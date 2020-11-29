Buffalo Bills, Cole Beasley get tricky to extend lead over Los Angeles Chargers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Former high school quarterback Cole Beasley looked like his old self Sunday, when the Buffalo Bills wide receiver threw the first touchdown pass of his NFL career against the Los Angeles Chargers.

After motioning behind quarterback Josh Allen on second-and-8 from the Chargers' 20-yard line, Beasley fielded a short pitch from Allen after the ball was snapped. Beasley then lofted the ball to an open Gabriel Davis in the end zone to push the Bills' lead to 14-6 midway through the second quarter.

Beasley joins fellow Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie as the only non-quarterbacks to throw for a touchdown this season. The rest of the NFL has three such passes this season, according to ESPN Stats & Info.