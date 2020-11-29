Panthers' Teddy Bridgewater throws 41-yard TD to Robby Anderson in return to Minnesota

Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater wasn't having the type of Minnesota homecoming he'd hoped for most of the first half on Sunday, and then came the first play coming out of the two-minute warning.

The Minnesota Vikings' 2014 first-round pick found Robby Anderson on a crossing route on third-and-11 from the Vikings' 41, and the wide receiver used his elite speed to outrun defenders to the end zone.

Bridgewater began the day 2-for-9 for 21 yards with an interception in the red zone. The touchdown pass for the player whose career was threatened by a torn ACL and dislocated right knee during Minnesota's 2016 training camp leveled the score at 7-7 and improved Bridgewater to 7-for-15 for 96 yards.

It was Anderson's first touchdown since the opener against the Las Vegas Raiders when he turned a short pass from Bridgewater into a 75-yard score.

It was Bridgewater's first-ever touchdown at U.S. Bank Stadium, which opened for the 2016 season.