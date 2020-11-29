INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts starting left tackle Anthony Castonzo left Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans early in the second quarter with a knee injury.

It's uncertain when Castonzo was injured because he completed the previous series without needing help from the training staff on the field.

Le'Raven Clark replaced Castonzo at left tackle. The Colts went into the game already without starting center Ryan Kelly (neck). Rookie Danny Pinter started at center.

The Colts entered Sunday depleted by injuries and COVID issues to their starting lineup. They were without defensive linemen DeForest Buckner (COVID-19) and Denico Autry (COVID-19), linebacker Bobby Okereke (ankle) and running back Jonathan Taylor (COVID-19).

Also Sunday, Colts linebacker Matthew Adams was ejected late in the first half after throwing a punch while playing on punt coverage.