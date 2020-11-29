Daniel Jones is clearly shaken up and exits the game in the third quarter. He tries to return later, but promptly limps off the field. (0:30)

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones left with a hamstring injury in the third quarter of Sunday's 19-17 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Colt McCoy took his place and finished off the game for the Giants.

Jones was injured at the end of a 7-yard run. He briefly reached for the back of his right leg while on the ground, but remained in the game. Two plays later, Jones could hardly drop back and made an awkward third-down throw while limping. He went to the ground and again grabbed at the back of his leg, before being taken off the field and being sent to the medical tent for treatment.

The Giants, who could move into a first-place tie in the NFC East with a win, were tied 10-10 with the Bengals when Jones left the contest. They settled for a field goal several plays after he exited.

Jones was playing some of the best football of his career prior to the injury. He was 16-of-26 passing for 213 yards before hurting his leg early in the third quarter. He would have done even more damage had it not been for a dropped deep pass by wide receiver Darius Slayton and a costly fumble by tight end Evan Engram in the first half.

Jones entered Sunday having completed 62.5% of his passes this season with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions. But he hadn't committed a turnover in consecutive games for the first time in his career entering the matchup with the Bengals.