Falcons' Deion Jones picks off Raiders' Derek Carr, goes 67 yards for the TD

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones intercepted Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and took it back 67 yards for a touchdown to extended the Falcons' lead to 23-3.
After a partially blocked punt set up the Raiders with great field position at the Falcons' 36-yard line, Jones made up for it two plays later with the clutch pick and sprint to the end zone.
.@AtlantaFalcons Pick-6!— NFL (@NFL) November 29, 2020
Deion Jones takes it the other way! @debo #RiseUpATL
Jones now has 11 interceptions in his five-year career, with five of those going for touchdowns. According to ESPN Stats & Information, those five break a tie with Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters for most since Jones debuted in 2016.