Patrick Mahomes launches a pair of long scores to Tyreek Hill

The Kansas City Chiefs took a 17-0 lead on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday thanks to a pair of Patrick Mahomes touchdowns to Tyreek Hill.

On the first, a 75-yard score, cornerback Carlton Davis was in one-on-one coverage with Hill but couldn't keep up. Hill made the catch inside the 25 and easily reached the end zone. The play was the Chiefs' longest of the season.

It was Hill's 14th touchdown of 50-plus yards since entering the league in 2016, the most in the NFL during that span.

Mahomes air distance on the pass was 61.6 yards, the longest air distance on any pass in his career.

It was the fourth 75-yard touchdown pass in Mahomes' career. Two of the four have come with Tom Brady standing on the opposite sideline.

Mahomes and Hill connected on another long touchdown later in the quarter, this time for 44 yards. Hill was over 200 receiving yards in the first quarter.

Hill is the second player in Chiefs franchise history to have multiple games with 200 receiving yards, joining Stephone Paige. Sunday is the fifth 200-yard receiving game in franchise history.