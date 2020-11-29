Adam Schefter reports that Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews joins the growing list of Ravens players who have tested positive and will not play vs. the Steelers on Tuesday. (0:53)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead IV tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, a source told ESPN.

Snead will become the seventh projected starter on offense to go on the reserve/COVID-19 list in the past week and will miss the Ravens' next two games: Tuesday at the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dec. 7 against the Dallas Cowboys.

It's the eighth straight day of at least one positive test for Baltimore.

"We are in a midst of a trial but we are built for this!" Snead tweeted Saturday. "Keep pressing on!"

Snead, 28, is Baltimore's third-leading receiver this season, catching 28 passes for 379 yards. His three touchdown catches rank second on the team. Over the past four games, Snead had been the Ravens' most productive wide receiver, totaling 17 catches for 230 yards and two touchdowns while the rest of the Ravens' wide receivers have 19 catches for 217 yards and two touchdowns over that span.

The Ravens have added 18 players to the reserve/COVID-19 list over the past week and will place tight end Mark Andrews and outside linebacker Matthew Judon on the list after they tested positive Saturday, a source said.

In addition to Snead, the other projected starters on the list are Andrews, reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, running back J.K. Dobbins, fullback Patrick Ricard, center Patrick Mekari and offensive tackle D.J. Fluker.

On Saturday, the Ravens added a wide receiver, signing Dez Bryant off the practice squad.

The Ravens are scheduled to fly to Pittsburgh on Tuesday morning and play the undefeated Steelers that night.