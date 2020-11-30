Patrick Mahomes airs out 75 and 44-yard touchdowns to Tyreek Hill in the first quarter against the Buccaneers. (0:35)

Even for a team that has showed considerable firepower, what the Kansas City Chiefs did on Sunday in a 27-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was extraordinary.

Tyreek Hill had one of the best games for a wide receiver in league history. He was the fifth player to catch passes worth at least 260 yards and three touchdowns, the most recent being Jacksonville's Jimmy Smith in 2000.

Hill had 203 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter. He finished with 269 yards, leaving him 67 short of the NFL single-game record.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes had his fifth career 400-yard game, matching the total for all other Chiefs quarterbacks in history. Mahomes, who finished with 462 yards, had 359 in the first half, the most for the opening half in any NFL game in the past 20 years.

Mahomes, in what was likely his last career game against Tom Brady, evened his record against the Tampa Bay quarterback. Brady won two of the three meetings between the two when he played for the New England Patriots.