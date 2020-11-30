INDIANAPOLIS -- Rigoberto Sanchez will miss an unspecified amount of time to have a cancerous tumor removed, the Colts punter announced on Instagram Monday.

"So grateful to be surrounded by doctors that helped me catch the cancerous tumor before it spread all over my body," Sanchez wrote on Instagram. "... Unfortunately, there are things you can't control in life and this is one of them. No plans or preparations would have gotten me ready for this kind of adversity, but like I told my wife, we can't flinch. ... Makes me sick that I'll have to miss some time playing beside my brothers, but I know they will hold it down."

Concerns about Sanchez's health emerged after he didn't handle his normal kickoff duties in Sunday's loss to Tennessee. Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship kicked off, while Sanchez only punted against the Titans.

Colts coach Frank Reich was vague when asked about Sanchez's health following the game. "Rigo is dealing with a physical issue that we have to get further evaluated," Reich said Sunday. "I give Rigo a lot of credit for the way he punted [Sunday] and for really coming through for us when we needed him the way that he did. Then Rod, when Rigo wasn't able to kick off, Rod stepped in there and did a great job."

Reich is scheduled to have his usual day-after media call at 4 p.m. ET on Monday.

The Colts will have to sign a punter to replace Sanchez, who is averaging 47.2 yards per punt and has landed 15 punts inside the 20-yard line this season.

Sanchez's situation is just the latest health issue the Colts (7-4) have had to deal with. Left tackle Anthony Castonzo had an MRI on his knee Monday morning to confirm whether he has an MCL injury after he left the game early in the second quarter Sunday.

Starting center Ryan Kelly (neck), linebacker Bobby Okereke (ankle), running back Jonathan Taylor (COVID-19) and defensive linemen DeForest Buckner (COVID-19) and Denico Autry (COVID-19) all missed the game against the Titans.