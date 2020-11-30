Dan Orlovsky sounds off on Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles after all of them had to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 for not following league protocol. (1:26)

The Denver Broncos had no new positive coronavirus tests coming out of Sunday testing, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Broncos were without their entire quarterback depth chart for Sunday's loss to the Saints due to the positive test of backup quarterback Jeff Driskel and the fact that the team's three other QBs (Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles) were all deemed to be high-risk contacts.

Lock, the team's starting quarterback, issued an apology on social media before Sunday's game acknowledging that the quarterbacks had erred in not strictly adhering to mask policies with one another.

In their place, Denver started Kendall Hinton, a wide receiver on the Broncos' practice squad who had some experience playing quarterback while at Wake Forest.

Hinton finished 1-of-9 passing for 13 yards with two interceptions as Denver gained just 112 yards overall in a 31-3 loss.