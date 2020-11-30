Daniel Jones is clearly shaken up and exits the game in the third quarter. He tries to return later, but promptly limps off the field. (0:30)

The MRI on New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones showed a hamstring strain that is likely to force him to miss some time, according to a source.

The first-place Giants (4-7) should know more later in the week when they get Jones moving around, but there is at least optimism that his absence won't be long term. Tests on Monday ruled out a significant tear.

New York plays on Sunday in Seattle. It seems highly unlikely that Jones would be ready for that contest. The following weeks against Arizona or Cleveland are more realistic.

Veteran Colt McCoy would start in Jones' absence. Clayton Thorson is the only other quarterback on the Giants' roster. He is currently on the practice squad.

McCoy did just enough in the final quarter and a half to allow the Giants to escape with a 19-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. He completed 6-of-10 passes for 31 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.

The saving grace with Jones may be -- and every coach seems to say it about him -- that he's really tough. At Duke he had surgery on a broken clavicle, was back at practice nine days later and played three weeks after the injury.

Jones, 23, was injured on a run in the third quarter of Sunday's game. He tried to return later in the game but lasted just two plays. He was unable to drop back and step into a throw.

"Yeah, just felt it on that play and didn't feel like I could get a lot on it really or do what I needed to do to be effective and move the ball and throw it accurately," said Jones, who was admittedly uncertain about the severity of the injury after the game. "Just look to rehab it, do whatever I can to heal it up as fast as I can."

Jones was the sixth overall pick in last year's draft. He's completed 63.2% of his passes this season for 2,332 yards with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions.

But he was playing perhaps the best football of his young career before the injury. Jones had gone three straight games without a turnover.

His absence, even for a game, could be costly for the Giants, who have the same record as the Washington Football Team. The Giants hold the tiebreaker after defeating Washington both times the teams played this season. McCoy, 34, hasn't won a start since the 2014 season.