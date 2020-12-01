Jared Goff struggles against his hometown team throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble in the Rams' 23-20 loss to the 49ers. (1:21)

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay acknowledged Monday that his willingness to call out Jared Goff after a 23-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers was a departure from his routine postgame comments, but McVay expressed confidence that his fifth-year quarterback can take it.

"I wouldn't say things if I didn't know there was broad shoulders to be able to handle it," McVay said, adding, "maybe while it was a little bit different approach, I think it was something that was honest that I know he's capable of correcting.

"If anything, I think it's a reflection of the confidence I have, because I can be demanding of him in some of those settings, whether it be publicly or privately with our team."

After Sunday's loss to the injury-plagued Niners, McVay did not shoulder the blame -- a typical move for the fourth-year coach -- but instead said bluntly, "Our quarterback has got to take better care of the football."

Goff had two passes intercepted and lost a fumble against the Niners, who have defeated the Rams in four straight games and also handed them their first loss at SoFi Stadium.

It was also the second time in the past four games that Goff has produced multiple turnovers in a loss. In Week 8, Goff had four turnovers -- two interceptions and two fumbles -- in a 28-17 loss to the Dolphins.

McVay said he did not consider benching Goff, who has four seasons remaining on an extension that guarantees $110 million, in either turnover-riddled loss.

"If I thought it was going to be the best thing to just take a deep breath and step away, then I'd say maybe, but not in either of those situations because both of those reflected kind of having an opportunity where there was enough plays made to get back in it," McVay said. "So yesterday, that was never part of the consideration, nor was it really for Miami."

The Rams are 7-4 and remain in the hunt to win the NFC West as they prepare to play the 6-5 Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

This season, Goff has completed 67.2% of his passes (Ranks 15th) and has passed for 16 touchdowns (17th). Goff also has lost 14 turnovers -- 10 interceptions and four fumbles -- which ties him with Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins for the second-most turnovers in the NFL. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has lost 18 turnovers, the most in the league.