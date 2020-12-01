BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns are losing another defensive starter, but getting back their most important one.

Tuesday, the Browns activated defensive end Myles Garrett off the reserve/COVID-19 list, clearing the way for the star pass-rusher to return Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

While is Garrett is on his way back to the field, the Browns will be without safety Ronnie Harrison, whom the team placed on injured reserve Tuesday. A source told ESPN that Harrison could miss the rest of the regular season with a shoulder injury he suffered Sunday. Harrison is expected to be out four to six weeks, though there's hope he could return before the playoffs, should the 8-3 Browns advance to the postseason.

Harrison injured the shoulder in the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars and did not return. He had started the past six games for the Browns after being acquired in a trade from the Jaguars before the season. During his first start, on Oct. 11, Harrison intercepted Philip Rivers for a 47-yard touchdown return.

Garrett has missed Cleveland's last two games. He was leading the NFL with 9.5 sacks before being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Nov. 20. Garrett is still tied for the league lead with four forced fumbles.

On Monday, the Browns claimed safety Tedric Thompson from the Kansas City Chiefs off waivers. Thompson has 16 career starts since entering the league in 2017.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Cleveland is also unlikely to get Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward back for this weekend. Ward missed Sunday's game with a calf injury.