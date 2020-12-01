Adam Schefter explains that the Ravens vs. Steelers start time of 3:40 p.m. ET on Wednesday is due to the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting. (0:34)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Ravens are headed to Pittsburgh and Wednesday's game is still on, but Baltimore had two more positive COVID-19 tests before departing Tuesday, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Sources told ESPN the positive tests belong to Ravens safety Geno Stone, a rookie seventh-round pick who has played two games this season, and an equipment manager.

The results are "not unexpected and not a concern for the game," a source told Schefter.

The two positive tests were deemed no risk to others because, a source told ESPN's Dan Graziano, the Ravens "operated the last few days acting as though everyone is positive." Walk-through workouts were masked, distanced and outdoors to reduce risk, basically eliminating close contacts.

The Ravens will be tested again Wednesday before the game with point-of-care tests that return results within 30 minutes and are seen by the league as more accurate than the point-of-care tests they were using earlier in the season. If the point-of-care tests are negative, the game is on, a source told Schefter.

The Ravens have had 10 straight days of positive tests as they prepare to play the undefeated Steelers in a game that has been postponed three times because of the outbreak in Baltimore. At least one dozen Ravens have tested positive, including reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore practiced early Tuesday and then awaited the latest test results. The Ravens headed to the airport around 5 p.m. ET Tuesday, a source told ESPN's Dianna Russini.

The news came hours after Baltimore activated nose tackle Brandon Williams, quarterback Trace McSorley and injured cornerbacks Tavon Young and Khalil Dorsey from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

However, Williams was ruled out for Wednesday's game with an ankle injury. He hasn't practiced since injuring his ankle in a 23-17 loss in New England on Nov. 15.

The Ravens also announced that two assistant coaches -- Joe D'Alessandris (offensive line) and Matt Weiss (running backs) -- did not travel to Pittsburgh due to illness.

The Ravens have trimmed the number of players on the reserve/COVID-19 list to 16 players, which marks the first time they have reduced the number of players on this list since the outbreak in Baltimore began on Nov. 22.

It's possible the Ravens will get down to 14 players before they play the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday afternoon. Running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram are both eligible to come off the list after completing a 10-day quarantine.

McSorley, who was on the reserve/COVID-19 list for 10 days, gives Baltimore two quarterbacks on the active roster. Robert Griffin III is expected to start in place of Jackson, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thanksgiving. If McSorley is unable to back up Griffin, Baltimore would promote undrafted rookie Tyler Huntley from the practice squad.

Young and Dorsey revert to injured reserve after coming off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Baltimore is in the midst of one of the biggest outbreaks in professional sports.