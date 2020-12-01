EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants placed starting outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell on injured reserve Tuesday with a calf injury, leaving them extremely shorthanded at the position as they try to win the NFC East. That means Fackrell will miss at least three games, all against winning teams.

The Giants (4-7) are currently in first place in the division, ahead of the Washington Football Team, by virtue of tiebreakers.

Fackrell is tied for second on the Giants with three sacks and was playing close to 100% of the snaps before suffering the injury Sunday against Cincinnati. No outside linebacker currently on the active roster has more than one sack.

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams leads the Giants with six sacks.

Fackrell's injury leaves the Giants extremely thin at the position with Lorenzo Carter and Oshane Ximines also on injured reserve and out for the season. They also traded Markus Golden last month.

It's possible that midseason signing Jabaal Sheard and rookies Carter Coughlin/Cam Brown start Sunday in Seattle when they face Russell Wilson and the explosive Seahawks offense. Rookie Niko Lalos and Trent Harris should also see playing time.

Coach Joe Judge seemed somewhat optimistic about Fackrell's status on Monday.

"He has the lower leg injury right there," Judge said. "We're going to wait and see how he looks also later in the week. Again, this first day up, everyone is sore, everyone is tight. We'll see how it looks come Wednesday and Thursday."

In a busy day of roster moves, the Giants activated offensive tackle Matt Peart, tight end Kaden Smith and wide receiver Dante Pettis off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Wide receiver Derrick Dillon and tight end Nate Wieting were released from the practice while safety Montre Hartage and kicker/punter Ryan Santoso were waived from the active roster but could land back on the practice squad.

Veteran quarterback Joe Webb also visited with the Giants, according to the league's transaction wire.