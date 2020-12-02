The Cleveland Browns closed their practice facility Wednesday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The team announced that contact tracing is ongoing to identify any potential high-risk close contacts.

This is the sixth time the facility has been closed for contact tracing since Nov. 13. Five players from the active roster tested positive for the coronavirus over the past three weeks, forcing the team to close its facility multiple times to allow for contact tracing.

Star defensive end Myles Garrett was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, clearing the way for his return for Cleveland's game Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Fullback Andy Janovich also was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list this week.