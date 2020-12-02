Ryan Clark calls for the Steelers to stomp out the Ravens from the first whistle in their game on Wednesday. (1:31)

Baltimore Ravens running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram are not expected to play in Wednesday's game at the Pittsburgh Steelers even though both are eligible to do so, according to a source.

Dobbins and Ingram, who are currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list, did not travel with the Ravens to Pittsburgh on Tuesday night because it was the final day of their 10-day quarantine after testing positive. The plan is for Baltimore not to put Dobbins or Ingram on the active roster Wednesday, a source said.

Neither has practiced since a 30-24 overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans 10 days ago. Dobbins had just positioned himself to take over as Baltimore's lead back before testing positive. Ingram, a Pro Bowl back last year, has been slowly phased out of the offense.

The statuses of Dobbins and Ingram will become official later Wednesday. The Ravens can make roster moves until 12:30 p.m.

Gus Edwards will start against the Steelers and look to repeat his success against a run defense that ranked No. 7 entering Week 12. Edwards has totaled 217 yards rushing and one touchdown in his past two games against Pittsburgh.

Justice Hill, a seldom-used 2019 fourth-round pick, will back up Edwards. Ty'Son Williams could be among seven or eight practice squad players elevated and serve as the Ravens' No. 3 running back.

Baltimore likely will play without six starters on offense because of its recent outbreak. Robert Griffin III will start at quarterback in place of reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, who tested positive on Thanksgiving.