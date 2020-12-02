Dan Orlovsky says there have been too many moments where the coaching has failed the Chargers this season and expects the team to move on from Anthony Lynn. (0:59)

Is it time for the Chargers to move on from Anthony Lynn? (0:59)

Tyrod Taylor has decided not to file a grievance against the Los Angeles Chargers or a team doctor who punctured the quarterback's lung before a game this season, a source confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday.

Taylor lost his starting role in Week 2 after a team doctor accidentally punctured his lung while giving him a painkilling injection prior to that week's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The injection was intended to help relieve the pain from two cracked ribs that Taylor suffered in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Following the incident, rookie Justin Herbert took over as the Chargers' starting quarterback. Coach Anthony Lynn had said Taylor would regain the starting job when healthy before changing course in October after Herbert impressed.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the NFLPA looked into whether the incident resulted in damages or loss of value, and none appear to have been found.

The NFLPA is working on changing protocols for when and how players can receive painkilling injections, a source told Fowler.

NFL Network first reported that Taylor would not file a grievance.