The Detroit Lions placed starting cornerback Desmond Trufant and defensive tackle Danny Shelton on injured reserve Wednesday, taking two starters away from interim head coach Darrell Bevell as he prepares for his first game as a head coach.

Trufant injured his hamstring on Thanksgiving against Houston -- the third time he's hurt a hamstring this season and the second time he has landed on injured reserve. Shelton suffered a knee injury in the loss to the Texans as well.

Both signed with Detroit this offseason, and considering the potential for a complete regime change after the firings of general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia on Saturday, it's possible they have played their final games in Detroit.

Bevell also said receiver Kenny Golladay (hip) and cornerback Jeff Okudah (shoulder) would miss Wednesday's practice, something to watch leading into Sunday. Golladay had practiced Wednesday the past two weeks before not practicing the rest of the week and eventually missing the game.

"It's a day-in, day-out thing where we monitor it and we push him to a certain level," Bevell said. "And the next day see how that level, the body reacts to it, and then we come back the next day and go from that plan that day forward."

Bevell also said running back D'Andre Swift (concussion) is closer to returning.

With Trufant out and Okudah, who was injured against Carolina on Nov. 22, missing practice, the Lions could be short-handed at corner with just Justin Coleman, Amani Oruwariye and Mike Ford available, although Darryl Roberts will begin practicing Wednesday as he works to come back from injured reserve.

Bevell said he's been in touch with the quartet of people replacing Quinn as general manager to work through what they need to do.

"We do have other guys that we'll continue to work with the roster," Bevell said. "And by the end of the week we'll feel comfortable with who we'll have out there."

The Lions also announced that third-round pick Julian Okwara would return to practice as he continues to recover from injured reserve.