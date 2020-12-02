Steelers' Joe Haden picks off RG3 and takes it to the house

Less than halfway through the first quarter of the long-awaited Pittsburgh Steelers-Baltimore Ravens meeting, the game is just as weird as one played at 3:40 p.m. on a Wednesday deserves to be.

But with two interceptions and a fumble between the two teams, it's still the same physical defensive battle the Ravens and Steelers have been known to play. Like the first game between the two teams earlier this season, the Steelers scored their first points of the game on a pick-six.

This time, cornerback Joe Haden intercepted Robert Griffin III, playing in place of Lamar Jackson, who is on the COVID-19 list, at the Baltimore 14. He returned it to the end zone, picking up the first points of the game. It's the second interception Griffin has thrown against the Steelers in as many games.

CB Joe Haden picks off RG3 and takes it to the house pic.twitter.com/37riRgd — Pittsburgh Steelers (@Steelers) Dec. 2, 2020

The Ravens obtained the possession when Ben Roethlisberger threw a pick in the end zone out of an empty set on fourth-and-goal from the one just a couple of plays earlier.

And, the Steelers gained that possession on a fumble by running back Gus Edwards on the handoff. It's exactly the kind of weirdness we all deserve for a game delayed three times and kicking off late Wednesday afternoon to preserve the time of a tree lighting.