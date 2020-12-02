Brooke Pryor reports how the Steelers plan to adjust for the Ravens without Maurkice Pouncey, who has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. (0:48)

PITTSBURGH -- After three postponements, Wednesday's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens is officially on, but the Steelers won't have a key member of their offensive line.

Veteran center Maurkice Pouncey was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list just hours before the game, the team announced.

Without Pouncey, the team will turn to center JC Hassenauer to start in his place. The Alabama product has played center primarily in clean up minutes this season, and he's also taken special teams reps in every game.

Pouncey is the fourth Steeler on the current list, including James Conner, Stephon Tuitt and Jerald Hawkins.

Though the Steelers lost Pouncey, they did get back special teams coordinator Danny Smith, who was out with an illness designation on Saturday, and he was cleared to return to coach against the Ravens. Quarterbacks coach Matt Canada, who was out with the same designation, has also been cleared to return.