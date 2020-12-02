INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts have activated running back Jonathan Taylor off the reserve/COVID-19 list, coach Frank Reich said Wednesday.

Taylor, who leads the Colts in rushing with 518 yards, missed last week's game against Tennessee after being placed on the COVID list because he was considered a high risk.

The Colts are getting Taylor back for Sunday's game at Houston, but there's a chance they'll be without starting left tackle Anthony Castonzo. Castonzo suffered a sprained MCL early in the second quarter against the Titans.

Reich said they are not going to put a timetable on when Castonzo, who has started every game he's played since entering the NFL in 2011, will return.

"This guy is a finely tuned athlete who knows his body," Reich said. "We'll trust him and the doctors and the trainers and kind of give him the freedom to test this thing out as he sees fit. We decided not to lock ourselves into any formula other than [to have Castonzo] keep pushing it a little bit every day."

Reich wouldn't say who will start at left tackle if Castonzo is forced to miss some time. Le'Raven Clark replaced Castonzo against the Titans. The Colts could also move starting right tackle Braden Smith to the left side. They even floated the idea of moving left guard Quenton Nelson, although that's probably unlikely to happen.

"We have our plan going into it," Reich said. "We have Plan A and Plan B, that's how we'll go into it."

Quarterback Philip Rivers didn't practice for the second straight Wednesday as a precaution to give his toe, which he injured against Green Bay on Nov. 23, time to rest.