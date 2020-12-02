Dan Orlovsky sounds off on Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles after all of them had to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list for not following league protocol. (1:26)

Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio said Wednesday that the team fined all four of its quarterbacks for not wearing masks in a meeting last week, a situation that led to three of them being unavailable for Sunday's loss to the Saints.

Quarterback Jeff Driskel tested positive for the virus, and fellow QBs Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles were deemed high-risk close contacts and sidelined. It was then revealed that they hadn't been wearing masks in their position meetings.

The latter three were activated from the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.

Fangio didn't disclose the amount of the fines.

Fangio also said Wednesday that Bortles, who is on the practice squad, will not be on the practice field to "limit exposure" to others. Fangio said Bortles would come in for his daily COVID-19 test and would be able to pick up food, but that's it.

Practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton played quarterback for the Broncos on Sunday and finished 1-of-9 passing for 13 yards in the 31-3 loss to the Saints.

Lock issued an apology on Sunday via social media.