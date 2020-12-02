Carson Wentz could have his favorite target back for Sunday's game at the Green Bay Packers, as the Philadelphia Eagles activated tight end Zach Ertz off injured reserve Wednesday.

Ertz has been sidelined since Week 6 after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Baltimore Ravens.

In a corresponding move, the Eagles put offensive tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) on injured reserve while activating receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Ertz had an unusually slow start to this season, catching 24 balls for 178 yards and a touchdown in six games.

Ertz admitted this summer that he was frustrated with the lack of progress on a new deal, saying while he wants to be in Philadelphia for the rest of his career, he was unsure "whether the feeling is mutual." He acknowledged he let the situation get the better of him for a portion of training camp but said he put that behind him when the season started.

Ertz, 30, entered the year with more catches through the first seven seasons of his career (525) than any other tight end in NFL history, and is the only tight end in the league who has led his team in both catches and receiving yards in each of the past four seasons.