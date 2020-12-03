NFL players show off 'My Cause, My Cleats' shoes

Jim Valvano delivers his famous "Don't ever give up" speech at the 1993 ESPYS. (10:23)

Time to step up the footwear fashion in the NFL. The league's "My Cause, My Cleats" initiative returns this week.

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward will help fight cancer with his cleats spotlighting the V Foundation.

"As the people running the foundation want to make Jimmy V proud, I want the same on behalf of my dad who also suffered from cancer," Heyward said in a statement. "It is a true honor to wear these cleats in honor of the V Foundation and my dad."

Cody Sabol

On one of Heyward's cleats is a tribute to his father, Craig Heyward, who died in 2006, and on the other is one to Jim Valvano, who died in 1993 and whose battle with cancer inspired the V Foundation. The foundation was co-founded by ESPN.

Here's a look at some of the other specialized cleats the players will wear and the causes for which they're campaigning.

"Dyslexia had a positive effect on my life. It gave me the push to go above and beyond all my life, As a #1 overall recruit, 1st round NFL draft pick, Business owner and soon college graduate. I am Dyslexic, if you're #Dyslexic, sky's the limit for us equally."#MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/evvZHskHCt — Rashan Gary ® (@RashanAGary) December 1, 2020

.@HNYNUT_BERRIOS will remember his Uncle William when he puts on his cleats this week as he represents @theABTA 💚#MyCauseMyCleats | @SAP pic.twitter.com/iMP5khV1j4 — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 2, 2020

Bubbs will always be with me 🙏🏽#MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/bTo8QgBYKw — Justin Strnad (@jsgarbs) December 2, 2020

The second-best athlete in the family by his own admission, @alexsingleton49 plays with a smile for his sister Ashley and @SpecialOlympics.#MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/yWrr1HY2YB — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 2, 2020

Proud to support Team One Four Fund for Osteosarcoma cancer research. It's an honor to represent an elite man, friend, and teammate who has beaten this cancer 5 times. He truly is a beacon of light and hope for every person battling cancer #wtd #MyCauseMyCleats #NFL pic.twitter.com/885GpNglwD — Blake Cashman ♛ (@blockayyy) December 2, 2020