NFL players show off 'My Cause, My Cleats' shoes

Time to step up the footwear fashion in the NFL. The league's "My Cause, My Cleats" initiative returns this week.
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward will help fight cancer with his cleats spotlighting the V Foundation.
"As the people running the foundation want to make Jimmy V proud, I want the same on behalf of my dad who also suffered from cancer," Heyward said in a statement. "It is a true honor to wear these cleats in honor of the V Foundation and my dad."
On one of Heyward's cleats is a tribute to his father, Craig Heyward, who died in 2006, and on the other is one to Jim Valvano, who died in 1993 and whose battle with cancer inspired the V Foundation. The foundation was co-founded by ESPN.
Here's a look at some of the other specialized cleats the players will wear and the causes for which they're campaigning.
"Dyslexia had a positive effect on my life. It gave me the push to go above and beyond all my life, As a #1 overall recruit, 1st round NFL draft pick, Business owner and soon college graduate. I am Dyslexic, if you're #Dyslexic, sky's the limit for us equally."#MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/evvZHskHCt— Rashan Gary ® (@RashanAGary) December 1, 2020
Check out @Bigsmoot_94 #MyCauseMyCleats designed by @Jamsjax students! pic.twitter.com/PGxtaSTWs3— AmberB (@AmberB36186383) December 2, 2020
.@HNYNUT_BERRIOS will remember his Uncle William when he puts on his cleats this week as he represents @theABTA 💚#MyCauseMyCleats | @SAP pic.twitter.com/iMP5khV1j4— New York Jets (@nyjets) December 2, 2020
#MyCauseMyCleats Spread Love 🖤 pic.twitter.com/cRvCOajGk9— Kendrick4️⃣8️⃣ (@kennyw97) December 2, 2020
Bubbs will always be with me 🙏🏽#MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/bTo8QgBYKw— Justin Strnad (@jsgarbs) December 2, 2020
The second-best athlete in the family by his own admission, @alexsingleton49 plays with a smile for his sister Ashley and @SpecialOlympics.#MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/yWrr1HY2YB— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 2, 2020
For Aaliyah. 🧡@jerryjeudy x #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/aZeqsuUyQc— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 2, 2020
Proud to support Team One Four Fund for Osteosarcoma cancer research. It's an honor to represent an elite man, friend, and teammate who has beaten this cancer 5 times. He truly is a beacon of light and hope for every person battling cancer #wtd #MyCauseMyCleats #NFL pic.twitter.com/885GpNglwD— Blake Cashman ♛ (@blockayyy) December 2, 2020
Christmas came early!!! We are SO proud to represent @SpecialOlympics 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/P5nff9dGqZ— RisnerUP Foundation (@RisnerupF) December 2, 2020