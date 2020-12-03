Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff appears to be taking in stride the rare public criticism coach Sean McVay delivered following a Week 12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

"If he was lying I'd feel differently about it -- he's absolutely right," Goff said Wednesday after practice. "I'm a big boy, I can handle it."

In the immediate aftermath of a disappointing 23-20 loss to the Rams' NFC West rival, McVay said bluntly, "Our quarterback has got to take better care of the football."

A day later, McVay acknowledged that his decision to call out Goff publicly -- a departure from his typical move of assuming any blame -- "was a little bit different," but the coach added that his QB had "broad shoulders to be able to handle it."

"We have a great relationship and I'm accountable for myself," said Goff, who is in his fourth season with McVay.

Goff was 19-of-31 for 198 yards against the 49ers, who beat the Rams for a fourth consecutive time. He also had three turnovers, including two interceptions -- one of which was returned 27 yards for a touchdown -- and a lost fumble.

"I need to be better than that, I need to take care of the football, and he's absolutely right, and I will," said Goff, who has four seasons remaining on a contract extension that guarantees $110 million. "I have done that for the majority of my football career and will continue to take care of the football better."

Goff added that disappointment from the loss, the Rams' first at SoFi Stadium, lingered long after the game.

"For the 24 hours after it, I was not in a happy place, for sure, really was disappointed in myself," Goff said. "But you move on."

The Rams are 7-4 and remain in the hunt to win the NFC West as they prepare to play the 6-5 Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. The Rams are 6-0 against the Cardinals since McVay took over as coach in 2017.

This season, Goff has completed 67.2% of his passes (15th in the NFL) and has passed for 16 touchdowns (17th). Goff also has lost 14 turnovers (10 interceptions, four fumbles), which ties him with Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins for the second most in the NFL. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has lost 18 turnovers, the most in the league.

Goff vowed Wednesday to eliminate his turnovers moving forward.

"I've always been confident, been able to overcome mistakes, but at the same time, I don't want to keep sitting here and saying that I need to take care of the ball better," Goff said. "I'll just be smarter with it, make better decisions."