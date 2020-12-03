EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Saquon Barkley's recovery from ACL reconstruction and a meniscus repair in his right knee is on schedule following a Week 2 injury that ended the New York Giants running back's 2020 season.

Barkley is back in New Jersey and rehabbing at the Giants' facility. He spent almost a month in Los Angeles after surgery by Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

Barkley explained during his first interview with reporters that the MCL in his right knee was spared during the surgery. That healed on its own. They also were able to do a full repair on the meniscus.

"They were able to save my meniscus," Barkley said. He later added: "Which is a good thing."

A partial meniscus repair could have left the star running back susceptible to further problems down the line. Instead, Barkley was optimistic about his future.

He wouldn't put a timetable on his return but was clear about his belief that he would be as good or better physically than prior to the injury.

"No doubt in my mind!" Barkley said.

Barkley said he was told the likelihood of him getting back to 100% would be determined by how he attacked the rehab. It was especially important for him to be smart with it in the first six or seven weeks because of the meniscus aspect.

"Then at the end of the day sometimes they see when you do ACL reconstruction, you're ACL becomes 10 times stronger to be honest," he said.

Barkley's taking the 1% approach at the moment. Each day he just wants to get a little bit better. Take the small wins is how he described it on multiple occasions. This isn't something he can rush.

Barkley mentioned consulting with Lions running back Adrian Peterson and his trainer along the early part of his journey. Peterson has become the poster boy for ACL comebacks, especially for running backs. He topped 2,000 yards rushing fresh off reconstructive knee surgery during the 2012 season.

Barkley is hoping to follow in those footsteps. The timetable of his surgery and the start of next season puts him in no rush. He has to listen to his body and the medical professionals.

"I'm not Superman," he said. "I never viewed myself as Superman."

But his situation could be complicated by a contract situation that the Giants running back insists he's not thinking about. Barkley is eligible for a contract extension for the first time this offseason. Running backs such as Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook and Alvin Kamara all were paid this past offseason after their third professional seasons.

"Don't really focus on it. Not really focused on money or anything right now," Barkley said. "I'm really just focused on coming in every single day and be 1% better. Whenever that day is, I can come back and be ready for my team."

In the meantime, Barkley has watched closely as the Giants' running game has improved in his absence. With an offensive line that is gelling and the emergence of running back Wayne Gallman, the Giants have the eighth-ranked rushing attack since Week 3.

Barkley had 19 rushes for 34 yards and no touchdowns before shredding his knee trying to get outside on a run in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears.

"I wish I was able to be part of it," Barkley said of the Giants' current success. They have won three straight and are in first place in the NFC East.

"I'm still part of it to be completely honest," he said. "That is my mindset. I'm still part of it in a way. To see those guys open up those holes and see the way Wayne is running is amazing. It has really helped the team."