INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts have activated defensive linemen Denico Autry off the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Thursday.

Autry, who has a team-high 6.0 sacks, has missed the past two games while on the list. The Colts could have used Autry against Tennessee last week because the Titans had 449 yards, including 229 on the ground, against the Colts.

Autry is the second Colts player to be taken off the reserve list this week. The Colts removed rookie running back Jonathan Taylor from the list on Wednesday after he was placed on it Nov. 28 for being considered a high risk.

Defensive lineman DeForest Buckner is the only Colts player still on the reserve/ COVID-19 list. He could be removed from it Saturday if he has no symptoms and has negative COVID test results. Buckner has 40 tackles, including six for a loss, and 2.5 sacks this season.